Three from MP killed in crash on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:27 IST
Three people hailing from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh were killed and one other was seriously injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Friday, police said.

The car, travelling towards Agra, rammed into the rear of the stationary truck in Behta Mujawar police station area in the morning, killing three occupants of the car on the spot, they said.

The car driver was seriously injured, police said. The rescue team of UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) informed the Behta police and took the injured to the Community Health Centre by ambulance from where he was referred to Trauma Centre Lucknow, they said.

On the basis of documents found with the victims, the deceased were identified as Brijesh Kumar Tripathi (43), Ajay Kumar Pandey (46) and Shubham Tripathi (28) and the injured as Ashutosh Shukla (36) and all belonged to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

