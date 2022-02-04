Avalanche in Austrian Alps leaves 4 dead, 1 missing
- Country:
- Austria
An avalanche killed four people in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday and left one missing, local officials said.
The avalanche occurred near the Austrian-Swiss border in the Spiss municipality, Tyrol's emergency control centre confirmed Friday afternoon.
A fifth person remains missing, and information about the identities and nationalities of the victims wasn't immediately available.
At least 31 separate avalanches had been reported as of Friday afternoon, officials told The Associated Press. Four of these avalanches, including one that occurred near Sölden and another in Zillertal, involved confirmed injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Austrian parliament to vote on universal vaccine mandate
Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults
Austrian lower house passes bill introducing COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Austrian coronavirus infections surge as Omicron spreads -media
Austrian COVID vaccine mandate to come into force on Saturday