UAE lifts travel ban to 12 African countries for vaccinated citizens - state news agency
The United Arab Emirates announced that it will lift a travel ban to 12 African countries for citizens who are fully vaccinated, state news agency WAM said on Friday.
The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Fully vaccinated citizens who had booster doses will be allowed to travel starting from Feb. 6.
The move also allows medically exempted unvaccinated persons and "humanitarian cases" to travel, according to WAM.
