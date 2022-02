BRIEF-Airbus, Quebec Reach $1.2 Bln Investment Deal For A220 Jet Program - Quebec Premier

* AIRBUS AND QUEBEC REACH $1.2 BILLION INVESTMENT DEAL FOR A220 JET PROGRAM - QUEBEC PREMIER

* QUEBEC INVESTS $300 MILLION AND AIRBUS WILL INVEST $900 MILLION IN AGREEMEENT FOR A220 JET PROGRAM - STATEMENT * AIRBUS JET PROGRAM DEAL WITH QUEBEC DEFERS BY 4 YEARS THE PERIOD WHEN AIRBUS BUYS OUT QUEBEC'S 25% STAKE TO 2030 FROM 2026 - OFFICIAL STATEMENT

