EDMC panel chief visits hospital, assures docs on release of due salaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:08 IST
Chairman of the standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Beer Singh Panwar on Friday met a group of doctors at Swami Dayanand Hospital who are on strike and assured them that their due salaries will be paid soon, officials said.

Swami Dayanand Hospital is the only civic-run facility in east Delhi, and the municipal commissioner on Thursday had said that ''no order has been issued'' on suspension or termination of medics.

On Friday, Panwar visited the facility and met the doctors and appealed to them to call off their strike. The corporation is taking their ''valid demands seriously and their one month's salary will be given within 15 days positively''.

Panwar also said that the doctors have assured that they will call off their strike.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal also appealed to the doctors to call off the strike.

He said Swami Dayanand Hospital provides medical services to the people earning low income and poor sections of east Delhi and adjoining areas.

People coming to this hospital for treatment do not have the financial capacity to get treatment at private hospitals and the marginalised poor section is being affected the most by this strike, Aggarwal said.

On Thursday, AAP's MCD-incharge Durgesh Pathak, in a tweet, had alleged that authorities have ''removed the doctors from jobs'', who have not been paid salaries for the last couple of months.

