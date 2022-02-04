Left Menu

Paytm Q3, FY'22 loss widens to 778.4 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:37 IST
Paytm Q3, FY'22 loss widens to 778.4 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed at the BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter.

