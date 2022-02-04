Left Menu

Reckitt Benckiser mulls sale of baby-food business - Bloomberg News

Reckitt Benckiser is considering options for its infant nutrition business including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-04/reckitt-benckiser-is-said-to-weigh-sale-of-infant-nutrition-unit?sref=ZoyErlU1 on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Last year, Reckitt sold its baby formula business in China to investment firm Primavera Capital Group.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:39 IST
Reckitt Benckiser mulls sale of baby-food business - Bloomberg News

Reckitt Benckiser is considering options for its infant nutrition business including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-04/reckitt-benckiser-is-said-to-weigh-sale-of-infant-nutrition-unit?sref=ZoyErlU1 on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The British consumer goods giant, whose brands include Enfamil formula, is reviewing its baby-food business globally and has been informally weighing buyer interest in the operations, the report said.

The deliberations are at an early stage and the London-listed firm could decide to keep the division, according to the report. Reckitt did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported in 2020 that the company was preparing to sell some non-core brands and was seeking out private equity bidders. Last year, Reckitt sold its baby formula business in China to investment firm Primavera Capital Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global
4
Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022