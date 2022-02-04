Reckitt Benckiser mulls sale of baby-food business - Bloomberg News

Reckitt Benckiser is considering options for its infant nutrition business including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-04/reckitt-benckiser-is-said-to-weigh-sale-of-infant-nutrition-unit?sref=ZoyErlU1 on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The British consumer goods giant, whose brands include Enfamil formula, is reviewing its baby-food business globally and has been informally weighing buyer interest in the operations, the report said.

The deliberations are at an early stage and the London-listed firm could decide to keep the division, according to the report. Reckitt did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported in 2020 that the company was preparing to sell some non-core brands and was seeking out private equity bidders. Last year, Reckitt sold its baby formula business in China to investment firm Primavera Capital Group.

