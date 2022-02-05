Cash amounting to Rs 35 lakh seized from car in UP's Mathura: Police

Cash amounting to Rs 35 lakh was seized from a car at the Kumher border between Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan here on Friday, police said.

''Imran, the driver of the car, failed to furnish details about the money,'' Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said an SST team led by magistrate Navneet Garg, with the help of police, was checking vehicles at the inter-state border when the car was intercepted.

The money was kept in a bag in the luggage space of the vehicle, police said.

SST teams have been deputed at strategic locations to check the use of illicit money ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, officials said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)