Left Menu

Cash amounting to Rs 35 lakh seized from car in UP's Mathura: Police

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-02-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 01:05 IST
Cash amounting to Rs 35 lakh seized from car in UP's Mathura: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cash amounting to Rs 35 lakh was seized from a car at the Kumher border between Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan here on Friday, police said.

''Imran, the driver of the car, failed to furnish details about the money,'' Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said an SST team led by magistrate Navneet Garg, with the help of police, was checking vehicles at the inter-state border when the car was intercepted.

The money was kept in a bag in the luggage space of the vehicle, police said.

SST teams have been deputed at strategic locations to check the use of illicit money ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, officials said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022