Odd News Roundup: Young Cuban seeks fame through shoulder blade power; Sacrebleu! French brewers use algae to make blue beer
Sacrebleu! French brewers use algae to make blue beer
A French brewer has started using algae with a naturally-occurring pigment to turn their beer blue. The beer, with the brand name "Line", is the result of a tie-up between a firm that wants to popularise the algae as a dietary supplement, and a nearby craft brewery that was looking for a way to make its beverages more distinctive.
Young Cuban seeks fame through shoulder blade power
In the boondocks of central Cuba, Christian Enmanuel Castellanos dreams of catapulting to stardom not through the traditional means of baseball or music, but his unusually extended and flexible shoulder blades. Earlier this week the 22-year-old claims he broke the Guinness World Record for pulling a car with mighty scapulas, dragging the 1,100 kilogram ( 2425 lb.) vehicle 25 meters (27.3 yards) down a road in his home town of Sancti Spiritus.
