China reports 45 new COVID cases among Olympics personnel on Feb 4

China detected 45 new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Feb. 4, up from 21 a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Saturday.

Of the total infections, 26 were among new airport arrivals, including 20 athletes or team officials.

The remaining 19 were already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, according to a notice on the Games' official website.

