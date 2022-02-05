10Impact, a brand new arm launched by Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd, a leading Delhi-based CSR consulting organisation, announced the launch of its new arm, 10Impact, to offer tailored, need-based CSR solutions specifically for corporations. Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd., has worked with many corporations and civil society organisations, with the aim of making them more socially and environmentally responsible. Within fourteen years, since its inception in the year 2008, the organisation has emerged as one of the leading CSR services and solutions providers within the country.

10Impact, is an extension of Innovative Financial Advisor Pvt Ltd's vision to develop a structural resource mobilisation strategy and a transparent framework within the CSR paradigm. Adapting practical tools and frameworks to capture the realities of the social-development sector of the country, 10Impact offers new CSR management tools which are an amalgamation of both human intelligence and technology, as a pivotal service, which corporations can leverage and capitalise for optimised project management efficiency. From developing CSR policies, to implementing and assessing impact of the social programmes, 10Impact will assist corporations achieve their corporate social responsibility goals, and ensure that the impact achieved is both socially responsible and profitable. 10Impact clocks a new chapter in Innovative Financial Advisor Pvt. Ltd.'s service diversification and growth trajectory.

Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd., while speaking about the launch said, "India's social-development sector is always the first one to get affected by any socio-economic or geo-political changes, and we have come to learn that arresting positive and negative effects of these changes is both imperative and essential. The COVID-19 pandemic cascaded an attitudinal shift within India Inc. and we saw corporations investing in innovative CSR solutions, aimed at achieving social inclusion and economic integration. In order to achieve their social welfare goals, the corporations require operational and implementation support, and it is this requirement that led to formation of 10Impact, and is also the goal that 10Impact aims to work towards." He further expressed his joy about the expansion and service diversification and stated, "It is indeed a proud moment for all of us. The greatest strength of any organisation is the belief of its people in its vision. We've been fortunate enough to enjoy the trust and undaunting support of all our employees, partners and various stakeholders. This provides us with the required inertia for the realisation of our cause and purpose."

Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is a leading technical research agency operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with an emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. It is focused towards enhancing quality across the organisational value chain through innovation. Since 2008, The organisation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its services. It's research-based and scientific approach in Need Assessment, Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation, and Impact Assessment has efficiently helped it to engage with corporations and civil society organisations for value-based CSR initiatives. The organisation has been assisting corporations through its research on policy drafting and implementation design to achieve competitive advantage in their respective arenas. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

