India's Forex reserves dip by $4.53 billion to $629.75 billion

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion in the week ended January 28 due to a sharp drop in foreign currency assets and fall in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion in the week ended January 28 due to a sharp drop in foreign currency assets and fall in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The forex reserves had declined by $678 million in the previous week.

The foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by $3.504 billion to $566.077 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement. The foreign currency assets had dipped by $1.115 billion in the week ended January 21.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The value of gold reserves declined by $844 million to $39.493 billion during the week under review.

The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $141 million to $19.011 billion, while India's reserve position in the IMF dropped by $42 million to $5.174 billion. (ANI)

