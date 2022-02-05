Olympic Updates: 45 new positive COVID cases reported
A total of 45 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been announced by organizers of the Beijing Olympics.
Athletes and officials account for 25 of the cases, with 20 detected in people arriving at the airport in Beijing and five more in daily PCR tests taken by everyone at the games.
The 20 other cases involving people working at the games, including media, with six at the airport and 14 inside the Olympic bubbles.
Organizing committee official Huang Chun says the numbers are "within our expectations." A drop in cases is expected in the days ahead as fewer people arrive for the games and those inside the bubbles have already returned several days of negative tests.
The overall total of COVID-19 cases at the games is 353 since Jan. 23. More than 12,000 people have arrived from outside China.
