Left Menu

IndusInd Bank moves NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:57 IST
IndusInd Bank moves NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has filed a plea before NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

IndusInd Bank, in its plea before the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm, ZEEL said in a late evening regulatory updates on Friday.

''An application has been filed... by IndusInd Bank Ltd, claiming to be a Financial Creditor, before the NCLT, Mumbai for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the company, claiming a default of Rs 83.08 crore,'' it said.

The application has been filed under Section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), said ZEEL.

Under Section 7 of IBC, a financial creditor may move NCLT for initiation of CIRP over default of Rs 1 crore and above.

While sharing the details, ZEEL said it is party to the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement (DSRA Guarantee Agreement) entered into with IndusInd Bank for the term-loan facility advanced to another Essel Group firm, Siti Networks Ltd.

Siti Networks, formerly known as Wire and Wireless Ltd, is a multi-system operator promoted by media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group.

According to ZEEL, ''the issue of the company's alleged default under the DSRA Guarantee Agreement, is sub-judice before the Delhi High Court in a suit filed by the company against IndusInd Bank.

''Filing of the said CIRP Application is in breach of the order dated 25th February 2021 as modified by the order of December 3, 2021 passed in the said suit,'' it said adding the company will therefore be adopting appropriate legal steps in that regard.

On December 22 last year, ZEEL announced its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (SPNI) after signing definitive agreements.

As per the deal, Sony would invest USD 1.575 billion and hold 52.93 per cent stake in the merged entity and Zee will have the remaining 47.07 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022