Three Dutch among seven dead in Peru crash

Local police in Peru said that the deceased also included two Chilean tourists, and two Peruvian members of crew. The Cessna 207 aircraft crashed in the vicinity of the Maria Reiche airport in the city of Nazca, Peruvian authorities said on Friday.

Three Dutch nationals were among the dead in a light aircraft crash during a flight above the Nazca Lines archaeological site in Peru, the Dutch foreign ministry said on Saturday. Local authorities said at least seven people were killed in the crash.

"The Dutch nationals who died are two young men aged 18 and 19, and a 30-year-old man," foreign ministry spokesman Roel van der Meij said. Local police in Peru said that the deceased also included two Chilean tourists, and two Peruvian members of crew.

The Cessna 207 aircraft crashed in the vicinity of the Maria Reiche airport in the city of Nazca, Peruvian authorities said on Friday. The Nazca Lines, one of Peru's most popular tourist attractions, is a UNESCO world heritage site home to hundreds of gigantic geoglyphs dating back more than 2,000 years, showing figures that include a hummingbird, monkey, spider, pelican and whale.

