Rly receipt helps cops find dead man's kin in Palghar

A dead man's kin was traced by police after a railway fine receipt was found on the corpse in Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The body of an unidentified person was found at around 10:45pm on January 31 near the railway tracks between Umargaon and Gholwad stations, he said.

''Based on 12 numbers found on a railway fine receipt on the corpse, we managed to trace the man's kin using technical inputs,'' he added.

