Rly receipt helps cops find dead man's kin in Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-02-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 16:47 IST
A dead man's kin was traced by police after a railway fine receipt was found on the corpse in Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.
The body of an unidentified person was found at around 10:45pm on January 31 near the railway tracks between Umargaon and Gholwad stations, he said.
''Based on 12 numbers found on a railway fine receipt on the corpse, we managed to trace the man's kin using technical inputs,'' he added.
