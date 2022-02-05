3 killed, 6 injured in Assam road accidents

At least three persons were killed and six others injured in two road accidents in Sonitpur and Nalbari districts of Assam on Saturday, officials said.

Two persons lost their lives and four others suffered injuries when two cars collided head-on at Bhojkhowa under Tezpur police station.

A senior police official said that one person died on the way to a hospital while another succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Mantu Medhi and Hemanta Das, he added.

''The four injured persons are being treated at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital,'' the official said.

In the other accident, a college student was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a dumper at Mukalmua in Nalbari district, an official said.

Three students were going to their college for the Saraswati Puja when the heavy vehicle hit them from the front.

Satyajit Nath died on the spot, while his two friends were critically injured in the accident, the official said.

After the accident, the dumper driver surrendered before the police, he added.

The two injured were hospitalised.

