Left Menu

3 killed, 6 injured in Assam road accidents

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:06 IST
3 killed, 6 injured in Assam road accidents
  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons were killed and six others injured in two road accidents in Sonitpur and Nalbari districts of Assam on Saturday, officials said.

Two persons lost their lives and four others suffered injuries when two cars collided head-on at Bhojkhowa under Tezpur police station.

A senior police official said that one person died on the way to a hospital while another succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Mantu Medhi and Hemanta Das, he added.

''The four injured persons are being treated at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital,'' the official said.

In the other accident, a college student was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a dumper at Mukalmua in Nalbari district, an official said.

Three students were going to their college for the Saraswati Puja when the heavy vehicle hit them from the front.

Satyajit Nath died on the spot, while his two friends were critically injured in the accident, the official said.

After the accident, the dumper driver surrendered before the police, he added.

The two injured were hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022