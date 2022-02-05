Left Menu

IFLDP programme gets Rs 1700 crore outlay

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) has been approved for continuation with an outlay of Rs 1700 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:49 IST
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) has been approved for continuation with an outlay of Rs 1700 crore. "Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) (erstwhile IFLADP) has been approved for continuation from 2021-22 with an approved financial outlay of Rs 1700 crore. IFLDP has been approved by the Union Cabinet on 19.01.2022 as continuation of the erstwhile IFLADP till 31.03.2026 or till further review, whichever is earlier," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) aims at the development of infrastructure for the leather sector, address environmental concerns specific to the leather sector, facilitate additional investments, employment generation and increase in production. The programme has a direct benefit towards quality employment generation especially for women, skill development, decent work, making the industry more environment friendly and prompting sustainable production system.

The leather clusters located in different parts of the country have accrued benefit in terms of reduction of poverty, gender equality, sector-specific skill/education, etc., thus touching many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Most of the National Development Plans (NDP) also align with the SDGs. NDPs such as economic growth, reduction in poverty, generation of employment, quality education/skills, gender equality, good health and well-being, infrastructure development, affordable and clean energy and other environmental benefits are well-served by the IFLAD Programme, the ministry said. (ANI)

