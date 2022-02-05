Left Menu

Man busy on mobile phone falls on Delhi Metro track; rescued by CISF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:59 IST
A 58-year-old man engrossed in his mobile phone slipped from a Delhi Metro station platform and fell onto the rail tracks, but was rescued by CISF personnel on patrol duty, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place at platform no. 2 of the Shahdara metro station on Friday around 7.30 pm, they said, adding that the man sustained minor injuries.

''Constable Rothash Chandra of the CISF's quick reaction team acted swiftly and stepped down on the metro track and pulled the passenger out of the track, before arrival of the metro train. The passenger sustained minor scratches on the leg,'' a CISF spokesperson said.

The passenger, a resident of the Shahdara area of the national capital, soon left the station, he said.

A video of the incident was also widely shared on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

