CAs play important role in nation-building: Gehlot

Chartered accountants play an important role in nation-building, and they owe it to the people to spread financial awareness among them and make them understand various aspects of the economy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

Gehlot said that although former CAG Vinod Rai was not a CA, his statement had created a wave against the UPA regime, and so chartered accountants need to maintain their credibility in the interest of the country.

Referring to the former CAG, Gehlot said the whole world accepts the intellect of former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, but Rai counted various scams.

Rai earlier spoke of a scam of Rs 1.76 lakh crores and now, has apologised in writing to Sanjay Nirupam for this, Gehlot said.

Even after being in such a high position, he spoke without facts, the chief minister said during an online address to the inaugural session of the sub-regional conference of the Central India Regional Council of ICAI.

Rai's statements created a wind against the UPA government, he said, adding that even the public accepted the false allegations and the government changed.

''A CA audit is always considered reliable as it is done after a lot of scrutinies. In such a situation, it is their responsibility to maintain their credibility while playing their important role in nation-building,'' the chief minister said.

He said in a pre-budget meeting held recently, the representatives of the State Level Tax Advisory Committee gave many good suggestions.

''It will be our endeavour to include these suggestions in the budget so that entrepreneurs can be benefitted from it,'' Gehlot said.

Observing that the role of chartered accountants is important in strengthening the economy of the country, the chief minister said it is their responsibility to discharge their positive role honestly for the development of the country and the state.

They should give the right opinion to the industrial and commercial institutions and the general public about the payment of tax, he added.

Gehlot said chartered accountants should encourage their clients to invest more as they act as a strong bridge between the government and business houses.

At the same time, they can provide proper information to entrepreneurs regarding various schemes, policies and programmes of the government, he said, adding that Rajasthan has given many famous chartered accountants to the country.

