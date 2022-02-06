NBC's Olympics opening ceremony coverage draws nearly 14 mln U.S. TV viewers

NBC's full-day coverage of the opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympic Games averaged close to 14 million U.S. television viewers, according to preliminary data provided by Comcast-owned NBCUniversal on Saturday.

Across all platforms, including NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, the average audience reached nearly 16 million people, the company said in an email.

