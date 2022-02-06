Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Karkardooma court, no one injured

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 10:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the courtroom of additional sessions judge at the Karkardooma court here in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire. The firefighting system of the court was not working at the time of the incident, they said.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire in a courtroom was received at 3.23 am after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

''The fire broke out in courtroom number 52 of additional sessions judge and the corridor on the second floor of the Karkardooma court, but it was brought under control by 5.20 am,'' he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.

