BoE governor wrong to call for wage restraint - Tesco chairman

Staff at Tesco deserve to be protected from inflation and it was wrong for the governor of the Bank of England to tell workers to restrain their demands for wage rises, the chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket said on Sunday. "So I think that's the wrong direction for people to go in."

Updated: 06-02-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 15:16 IST
Staff at Tesco deserve to be protected from inflation and it was wrong for the governor of the Bank of England to tell workers to restrain their demands for wage rises, the chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket said on Sunday. Andrew Bailey drew an icy response from unions and the government after he said workers should show restraint when asking for annual pay rises, in an indication of the tensions ahead as British people face the biggest drop in living standards for more than 30 years.

Asked about Bailey's comment, John Allan told BBC TV: "Our 300,000 colleagues ... deserve to be protected from inflation. "So I think that's the wrong direction for people to go in."

