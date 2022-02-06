Left Menu

MCA21 portal's third version to be rolled out in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:00 IST
MCA21 portal's third version to be rolled out in March
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The corporate affairs ministry is preparing to launch the third version of the MCA21 portal in March, starting with the LLP module.

The third version of the portal, a key platform to submit the required documents and filings under the companies law and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, will leverage analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

An official said the third version of MCA21 is expected to be rolled out in March and the LLP module will be rolled out first.

The ministry has told stakeholders that it will launch a new way of e-filing for LLP on the portal and that going forward, all LLP filings will be web-based.

''This application is proposed to be launched on March 6, 2022, at 12:00 am,'' the ministry said in a notice on its website.

There are also plans to set up an MCA lab as part of the third version of MCA21 for improving data analytics.

''Version 3 of MCA21 is proposed to be launched and deployed in phases and will include company and LLP modules, e-adjudication, e-consultation, e-book, Learning Management and Compliance Management System driven by data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,'' Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh informed Lok Sabha in December last year.

L&T Infotech is developing the third version of the portal.

In her Budget Speech in February 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in the financial year 2021-22, ''we will be launching data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning-driven MCA21 Version 3.0. This Version 3.0 will have additional modules for e-scrutiny, e-adjudication, e-consultation and compliance management''.

Sitharaman is also in charge of the corporate affairs ministry.

MCA21 also provides public access to corporate information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022