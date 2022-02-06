Left Menu

China estimates 31.7% growth in Lunar New Year passenger trips from 2020

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:03 IST
Representative Image
The number of passenger trips during China's Lunar New Year holiday this year is expected to have grown 31.7% from last year, China's state television CCTV said on Sunday, citing the transportation ministry.

The estimated number of trips totalled 130 million, CCTV quoted the Ministry of Transport as saying.

