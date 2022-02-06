Left Menu

Full office attendance for all central govt employees from Monday: Union minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:48 IST
Full office attendance for all central govt employees from Monday: Union minister Jitendra Singh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Jitendra Singh has said full office attendance will be resumed for all central government employees from Monday.

The decision was taken in view of a decline in the number of coronavirus cases, he said on Sunday.

''A review of the pandemic situation was done today and in view of a decline in the number of Covid cases as well as a decline in the positivity rate, it has been decided that full office attendance shall be resumed from tomorrow and employees at all levels, without any exemption, shall attend office on a regular basis with effect from February 7, 2022,'' the minister of state for personnel said.

He said the heads of the departments shall, however, ensure that the employees wear face masks at all times and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre had, on January 31, extended the work-from-home arrangement for 50 per cent of its employees below the level of under secretary till February 15.

''But after obtaining inputs from the relevant quarters and a review of the situation, a fresh office memorandum has been issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), informing that all the employees at all levels, without any exemption, will report to office from tomorrow, that is, February 7,'' Singh said.

There will be no ''work-from-home'' option for any employee anymore, he added.

The personnel ministry had, on January 3, issued an order allowing work from home for 50 per cent of the employees below the level of under secretary till January 31 in view of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022