Maha: 3 dead as car hits motorcycle in Gondia

Three persons were killed in Gondia in Maharashtra on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, police said.The incident took place between Sarra and Vadegaon on Sakoli-Tirora Road and the deceased have been identified as Sampat Aahake 70, his son Pratap 35 and Heerdesingh Tekam 65, said an official.The three were on the way to their native Mangezari village when a car dashed into them.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:58 IST
Maha: 3 dead as car hits motorcycle in Gondia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed in Gondia in Maharashtra on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, police said.

The incident took place between Sarra and Vadegaon on Sakoli-Tirora Road and the deceased have been identified as Sampat Aahake (70), his son Pratap (35) and Heerdesingh Tekam (65), said an official.

''The three were on the way to their native Mangezari village when a car dashed into them. Sampat and Heerdesingh died on the spot and Pratap died en route to hospital. Car driver Chintaman Rahandale was injured and is hospitalised,'' Assistant Inspector Abhijeet Jogdand of Tirora police station said.

