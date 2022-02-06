Maha: 3 dead as car hits motorcycle in Gondia
Three persons were killed in Gondia in Maharashtra on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, police said.The incident took place between Sarra and Vadegaon on Sakoli-Tirora Road and the deceased have been identified as Sampat Aahake 70, his son Pratap 35 and Heerdesingh Tekam 65, said an official.The three were on the way to their native Mangezari village when a car dashed into them.
- Country:
- India
Three persons were killed in Gondia in Maharashtra on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, police said.
The incident took place between Sarra and Vadegaon on Sakoli-Tirora Road and the deceased have been identified as Sampat Aahake (70), his son Pratap (35) and Heerdesingh Tekam (65), said an official.
''The three were on the way to their native Mangezari village when a car dashed into them. Sampat and Heerdesingh died on the spot and Pratap died en route to hospital. Car driver Chintaman Rahandale was injured and is hospitalised,'' Assistant Inspector Abhijeet Jogdand of Tirora police station said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Majority of parents in Maharashtra unwilling to send children to school from Jan 24: Survey
Maharashtra govt assures of probe into Mumbai residential building fire; announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased
Maharashtra records 46,393 new coronavirus cases and 48 pandemic-related deaths.
Maharashtra: Parents should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe, says Aditya Thackrey
Maharashtra: BJP MLA's son among 7 medical students killed as car falls from bridge near Selsura