Left Menu

Over 2,700 police personnel deployed in Mumbai to handle situation after Lata Mangeshkar's death

Mumbai police on Sunday deployed over 2,700 of its personnel across three places in Mumbai linked to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar - the hospital, where she breathed her last, her Pedder Road residence and the Shivaji Park ground, where she was cremated in the evening.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:00 IST
Over 2,700 police personnel deployed in Mumbai to handle situation after Lata Mangeshkar's death
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police on Sunday deployed over 2,700 of its personnel across three places in Mumbai linked to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar - the hospital, where she breathed her last, her Pedder Road residence and the Shivaji Park ground, where she was cremated in the evening. Mangeshkar died in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning at the age of 92. ''As the news of her death broke out, people started gathering outside the the hospital. In order to control the crowd, a number of constables were deputed there,'' a police official said. From the hospital, Mangeshkar's mortal remains were taken to her residence Prabhu Kunj in south Mumbai in the afternoon, where several celebrities and other people paid their last respects. After that, the mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence to Shivaji Park for the last rites. A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed. At Shivaji Park, several prominent personalities and VIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others paid their tributes. Fans also came in large numbers to get the last glimpse of the melody queen.

Around 20 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and above rank officers, 435 police sub-inspectors and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 800 other personnel, officials from the traffic department, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), among others, were deployed for 'bandobast' at different places, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022