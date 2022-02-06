Left Menu

9 killed as lorry rams into SUV in Andhra

Updated: 06-02-2022 22:18 IST
9 killed as lorry rams into SUV in Andhra
Nine people were killed in a road accident in Anantapuramu district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were all relatives. They were returning to their native village at Uravakonda from Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka when a speeding lorry rammed into their vehicle, police sources said.

The SUV was so mangled that it became difficult to remove the bodies, the police said.

The accident happened at Kottalapalli on the Anantapuramu-Bellary National Highway.

A local BJP leader was said to be among the dead. Besides, two other men, six women and a boy were killed, the police said.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem.

