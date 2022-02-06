Left Menu

Over 14 kg heroin seized in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 23:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has recovered 14.74 kg heroin in Barmer district on Sunday.

The huge cache of the narcotic substance was recovered by the police while investigating another case, an official statement said.

A few packets were recovered by the police in the Mata ki Talai falling in Panchla village, which were later found to be containing heroin.

A case has been registered at the Gadra Road police station, and it will further be investigated by the SOG, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

