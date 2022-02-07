Left Menu

Property dealer thrashed by duo in Delhi's Rohini in case of road rage: Police

In a suspected case of road rage, two unidentified men allegedly dragged a 61-year-old property dealer out of his car and thrashed him, before robbing him of his valuables in the Rohini area of Delhi, police said on Sunday.The incident took place on Friday afternoon and according to the police, victim Harikesh Sharma alleged that the accused got angry when he did not give space for their two-wheeler to pass through.

Updated: 07-02-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 01:30 IST
The incident took place on Friday afternoon and according to the police, victim Harikesh Sharma alleged that the accused got angry when he did not give space for their two-wheeler to pass through. According to the FIR, Sharma was driving towards his office when the two bike-borne men stopped him and got into an argument with him.

''I was going to my office when they stopped me near Uttam Nagar. They were screaming since they wanted space but there was a lot of traffic. I tried to explain to them that I cannot move my car but they did not listen.

''They walked towards me and one of them punched me. They took my spectacles, threw it away and hit me again. I was scared. They dragged me out of my car and bit my fingers. My gold ring fell on the road during the commotion. I think they stole it,'' Sharma alleged in his police complaint.

The accused fled after locals gathered at the spot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by the police, officials said.

The condition of the victim, who suffered minor injuries on his eyes and face, is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.

''We responded to a PCR call within minutes and the police is in touch with the victim. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits,'' he added.

