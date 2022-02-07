Left Menu

Australia to fully reopen borders to vaccinated travellers from Feb 21

Australia to fully reopen borders to vaccinated travellers from Feb 21
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from Feb. 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after nearly two years since he shut it to non-citizens to mitigate the threat of the new coronavirus. "If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Morrison said during a media briefing.

Australia has been pursuing a staggered border reopening since late last year allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country.

