Forex market note
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 09:54 IST
- Country:
- India
G-Secs, forex and money markets will remain closed on Monday, says the Reserve Bank as the Maharashtra government announced a public holiday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise.
