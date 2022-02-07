Left Menu

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust raises Rs 650 cr via bonds

Sanjay Grewal, CEO, Virescent Infrastructure said in the statement, This bond issuance is a significant achievement in VRETs journey, demonstrating our debt raising capabilities to achieve competitive pricing and longer maturity profiles. Grewal mentioned that it is very encouraging to see specialised lenders and development finance institutions such as IIFCL and Aseem Infrastructure participate in the long-term debt markets as it will go a long way in creating much needed capital for infrastructure funding.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 10:19 IST
Virescent Renewable Energy Trust raises Rs 650 cr via bonds
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

KKR-backed Virescent Renewable Energy Trust ((VRET) has raised Rs 650 crore through domestic bond issue. ''Virescent Renewable Energy Trust (VRET) raised Rs 650 crore through a domestic bond issuance across 7.33-year (Rs 150 crore) and 10-year (Rs 500 crore) tranches,'' a VRET statement said.

According to the statement, this transaction marks the largest single series issuance of Rs 500 crore in 10-year tenor by a renewable energy company.

This bond issuance establishes a new yield curve for VRET, while also achieving significant elongation of average tenor as compared to the earlier Rs 1,000 crore bond issuance of VRET in November 2021 (4.8 years to 9.4 years).

The average quarterly coupon of the bonds is 7.93 per cent, fully fixed for the entire tenor.

VRET will primarily use the bond proceeds to fund its immediate acquisition related debt requirements as it scales up its portfolio from the existing 450MW (peak) of operational solar projects.

The bonds are assigned the highest domestic rating of AAA (Stable) by CRISIL and India Ratings. Sanjay Grewal, CEO, Virescent Infrastructure said in the statement, ''This bond issuance is a significant achievement in VRET's journey, demonstrating our debt raising capabilities to achieve competitive pricing and longer maturity profiles.'' Grewal mentioned that it is very encouraging to see specialised lenders and development finance institutions such as IIFCL and Aseem Infrastructure participate in the long-term debt markets as it will go a long way in creating much needed capital for infrastructure funding. Virescent Renewable Energy Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022