Rugby-Marinos admits to concerns over Super Rugby's cross-Tasman clashes

Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos has said he is concerned the ongoing pandemic could have a significant impact on cross-Tasman matches in this season's Super Rugby Pacific. The tournament, which is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 18, will feature five teams each from Australia and New Zealand as well as new squads from Fiji and the Pacific Islands in a revised set-up for this year's competition.

Fijian Drua will be based in Australia while Moana Pasifika will play in New Zealand for the opening rounds before teams crossover to play one another across the Tasman Sea. But with travel restrictions in place between Australia and New Zealand due to the Omicron variant, Marinos admitted organizers could be forced to make changes to the schedule.

"(We're) obviously concerned," he told media on Monday. "We've done everything, the New Zealand side has done everything they can to try to mitigate that risk as far as possible so we've now just got to roll with the punches week by week.

"Hopefully by the time we need to do the crossover the trans-Tasman borders are open and it's a little bit more under control in both Australia and New Zealand." Super Rugby has been in a state of flux over the last two seasons due to the pandemic, but Marinos confirmed organizers remain committed to retaining the trans-Tasman element of the competition this year.

"We are willing to do everything we can, we're looking at all different options and plans. "As it was with the draw this year, the guys have modeled four or five different versions and exactly the same will happen with the trans-Tasman iteration.

"A lot of it is dependent on how the government is going to react and open things up, and the biggest thing is around isolation and what those periods are going to be. "For us both and for the two new teams getting the competition over and in its fullest form is our absolute priority."

