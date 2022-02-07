Left Menu

Ujjivan SFB appoints Sriram Srinivasan as head of digital banking

Updated: 07-02-2022 11:36 IST
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has appointed industry veteran Sriram Srinivasan as the new Head of Digital Banking. Srinivasan will be responsible for accelerating digital adoption across the bank and its services.

He has a rich experience of over 26 years, having worked extensively in Japan, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and China markets at the global, country, and regional levels, Ujjivan SFB said in a release.

Srinivasan championed and established Digital COE, data and analytics-driven models of digital enablement and growth at Citibank, at a global and regional level, among others, it added.

He joined the company from Digital14, an Abu Dhabi-based cyber security, digital transformation, and secure solutions organisation. ''His outstanding credentials and industry experience, in the new digital era, will be an excellent addition to the bank. I am confident that under Sriram's guidance, the bank will achieve the desired goals and strengthen its digital products and services,'' Ittira Davis, MD and CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said.

Srinivasan is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, with BE (Honours) from BITS Pilani. He has acquired advanced training in machine learning.

