PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:36 IST
AMO Electric Bikes launches electric scooter Jaunty Plus; priced at Rs 1.10 lakh
AMO Electric Bikes on Monday launched its new electric scooter Jaunty Plus priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jaunty Plus is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah lithium battery, delivering an average range of 120 km per single charge, with four hours to charge 100 per cent, the company said in a statement.

The electric scooter is equipped with features, such as a cruise control switch, an electronic assisted braking system (EABS) and an anti-theft alarm, among others.

It comes with a side stand sensor, central locking, front disc brake, DRL Lights and an engine kill switch, besides telescopic fork suspension and high ground clearance, the company said, adding it will have the option of a fixed and portable battery pack.

Commenting on the launch, AMO Electric Bikes founder and Managing Director Sushant Kumar said, ''Conceived and designed by our in-house research and development team, these eco-friendly bikes are a testimony to our brand's promise of providing best-in-class EV mobility solutions and service''.

The new electric scooter will be available across 140 dealerships from February 15, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

