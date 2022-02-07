Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new Baleno

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:12 IST
Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new Baleno
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has commenced bookings for the new version of its premium hatchback Baleno.

Customers can book the new Baleno with a payment of Rs 11,000, the auto major said in a statement.

''The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns in the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country,'' MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava stated.

The new age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfill the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best, he added.

''We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech, and outstanding performance,'' Srivastava noted.

MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman said that launched in 2015, Baleno has been a trendsetter with its design, premium interiors, and convenient features.

''The new age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features, and the NEXA signature 'Crafted Futurism' design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment.

"While working on the new age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive,'' he added.

The new Baleno comes with various new features like the heads-up display. The car would be powered by the next generation K-Series petrol engine and also feature idle start-stop technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022