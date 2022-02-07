IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited receives Top Employer Certification for 2022

Achieves this industry milestone for the third consecutive year NEW DELHI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. (PMI), announced that it has successfully obtained the Top Employer 2022 Certification from Top Employers Institute for the third year in a row, as one of only 11 Global Top Employers recognized for excellence in people practices.

The Top Employers Institute recognizes excellence in people practices and its Top Employer program recognizes the best employers around the world. As part of the certification process, IPM India was required to demonstrate to independent Human Resources (HR) auditors that it excelled in six HR dimensions by answering 400 questions backed up with evidence.

As part of the certification process, the Top Employer Institute evaluates the HR practices of companies in 6 areas covering 20 functions, including people strategy, leadership, digital HR, employer branding, on-boarding, work environment, talent acquisition, career management, learning, well-being, engagement, ethics, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion.

Commenting on the recognition, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India, said, ''We are honored to be recognised as a Top Employer in 2022. Over the last few years, we have been on a path of cultural transformation to build a future-ready organisation. One of the key pillars in this journey has been to create a fair, trusting, equal and cohesive environment where our employees can realize their true potential. The award recognises IPM India's continued commitment to nurture an inclusive workplace with policies which mentor and upskill talent, to spur creativity and innovation.'' Ms. Jasneet Kaur, People & Culture Director, IPM India, said, ''We are delighted to be certified as a Top Employer in 2022 for third year in a row. This recognition is a testimony of the progress we have made towards our transformation and holistic people practices by attracting, engaging, and nurturing our talent. This recognition firmly reinforces us amongst the employers of choice to build an advanced and people first organization addressing the needs of a globally diverse workforce.'' Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink, said, ''The pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to organisations and employees across the board. Amidst this, IPM India has continually demonstrated and prioritized its employees through progressive people practices. The company continues to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of its workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year.'' In addition to being named Top Employer 2022, IPM India has also been awarded the first equal-salary certified company in India in 2018 as well as one of the Great Places to Work in 2020.

About Top Employers Institute: Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. It helps accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1857 organisations in 123 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited: IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741155/Top_Employers_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)