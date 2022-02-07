Left Menu

InterGlobe Aviation shares rally over 9 pc on Q3 profit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:21 IST
InterGlobe Aviation shares rally over 9 pc on Q3 profit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, zoomed over 9 percent after the firm posted a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021.

The stock jumped 9.46 percent to Rs 2,161.10 on the BSE.

It zoomed 9.14 percent to Rs 2,154.95 on the NSE.

Fuelled by higher passenger revenues, the country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday posted a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021 amid the pandemic clouds.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, had slipped into a loss of Rs 620.1 crore in the year-ago period.

In a significant development, the company has appointed its co-founder Rahul Bhatia as Managing Director with immediate effect and he would oversee all aspects of the airline.

Reflecting signs of slow recovery in the pandemic-hit airline industry, IndiGo's revenue from operations jumped to Rs 9,294.8 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 4,910 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income surged 84.3 percent on an annual basis to Rs 9,480.1 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

''For the quarter, our passenger ticket revenues were Rs 80,731 million, an increase of 98.4 percent, and ancillary revenues were Rs 11,417 million, an increase of 41.3 percent compared to the same period last year,'' it said in a statement.

