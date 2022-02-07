Left Menu

Flipkart partners with IIM Sambalpur to research artisans' pain points and challenges

In addition, IIM Sambalpur will offer the artisans and weavers training on business management, marketing, accounting etc. while researching the challenges faced by them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:31 IST
Flipkart partners with IIM Sambalpur to research artisans' pain points and challenges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flipkart announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur to research the pain points and challenges of artisans and weavers and offer training on sustainable scaling up of businesses.

"As a homegrown company, we are committed to creating opportunities for our artisans and weavers through technology and in collaboration with our ecosystem partners. The MoU with IIM Sambalpur is a testament of our efforts towards truly solving the challenges of these artisans and weavers by providing insights, market access and building business management skills for them. Such industry-academia collaboration for artisans and weavers is one of the first-of-its-kind in India and highlights the inclusive vision of Flipkart which is taking definitive steps to improve their lives," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart.

Under this partnership, IIM Sambalpur will identify clusters of artisans and weavers within Odisha to onboard them with Flipkart's Samarth program, an initiative aimed at uplifting and embracing India's artisans, weavers and micro-enterprises into the e-commerce fold.

In addition, IIM Sambalpur will offer the artisans and weavers training on business management, marketing, accounting etc. while researching the challenges faced by them.

Commenting on this partnership, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, "Through our partnership with Flipkart, we will be solving certain fundamental challenges faced by this section of the society by offering them business insights and understanding challenges in their value chain while bringing them online through Flipkart's Samarth program. Such industry-academia collaboration for artisans and weavers is one of the first-of-its-kind in India and highlights the inclusive vision of Flipkart which is taking definitive steps to improve their live."

Last year, Flipkart and IIM Sambalpur announced a collaboration to support and promote small businesses, artisans and weavers by leveraging technology, e-commerce platform and market insights.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022