US-based battery tech firm C4V rolls out lithium slim energy reserve platform in India

The technology not only allows our BMLMP Chemistry to compete with Cobalt and Nickel based batteries at the pack level but also enables Giga scale production to be more sustainable, with our high-speed manufacturing processes, said Shailesh Upreti, CEO, C4V.

07-02-2022
US-based battery technology firm C4V on Monday said it has rolled out a cell tech platform Lithium slim energy reserve in India to address various challenges, including supply chain, cost and battery performance. Lithium slim energy reserve (LiSER) brings a cobalt and nickel free lithium-ion battery cell technology, providing 40-50 per cent higher energy density and five times more power density than lithium-ion phosphate battery, Charge CCCV (C4V) said in a statement. It enables cell-to-chassis and cell-to-pack solutions with superior performance metrics. Additionally, the technology includes exceptional safety characteristics due to the C4V's oxygen-deficient patented BMLMP technology, it added. ''The technology not only allows our BMLMP Chemistry to compete with Cobalt and Nickel based batteries at the pack level but also enables Giga scale production to be more sustainable, with our high-speed manufacturing processes,” said Shailesh Upreti, CEO, C4V. A leading cell-to-pack or cell-to-chassis design that can bridge the gap between energy density and power density in a very safe mechanism would allow the company to cater to various market verticals with a single cell technology platform, he added. “The world today is reeling from a shortage of semiconductors to shockwaves in prices that are being felt across the automobile and consumer electronics industries due to raw material deficits.

“As Indian EV markets grow exponentially, C4V aims to solve similar trends across critical battery materials like Cobalt and Nickel very soon,” said Kuldeep Gupta, Vice President (Strategic Partnership), C4V. He said the company's goal is to make the country self-reliant in terms of EV generation in all respects. The compay said its super-high-speed coating and stacking technology also reduce cell manufacturing capital investment by 30 per cent per GWh.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

