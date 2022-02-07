Left Menu

3 killed after car hits tree in MP

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:43 IST
Three people were killed and another person was injured after their car hit a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Dugbar village around 6 am when the victims were returning to Katni from Shahdol after attending a marriage function, Chandia police station in-charge Raghvendra Tiwari said.

While two people died on the spot, another person succumbed to his injuries in the district hospital here, the official said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Gannu Shekhar (30) and Ashish Patel, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

