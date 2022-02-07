Left Menu

Globizz Synergy Pvt Ltd joins hands with Mahakksh Shah to bring out measures for Sustainable Development

Globizz Synergy Pvt Ltd, a non-asset based Logistics company has collaborated with Mahakksh Shah to work together in uplifting the weaker sections of society and bring sustainable development measures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:06 IST
New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/ATK): Globizz Synergy Pvt Ltd, a non-asset based Logistics company has collaborated with Mahakksh Shah to work together in uplifting the weaker sections of society and bring sustainable development measures. Mahakksh Shah has already contributed towards sustainable development goals by starting a cause of helping 10000 girls by providing them sanitary pads and sweaters in winter in different government schools to improve the health and sanitary conditions of these girls. He has even participated in 1 million plantation drive to improve the environment and create an awareness in people towards the cleanliness of the environment.

He aims to build an automobile working on an economically stable and environmentally sustainable source of fuel to reduce the pollution to the greatest extent in India. Founder Saurin Shah of Globizz Synergy Pvt. Ltd, a non-asset based Logistics company, says that "It is our moral responsibility of adding values to the nation which has given us so much of growth". The company was founded in 2013 and is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has strategic partnerships with facilities all across the nation to support our customer's needs from start to finish.

Further, he added, we support all our customers socially and professionally by expressing his view and saying - We leverage all of our customer's freight spending to get the most competitive rates we can for our shipping customers. Globizz Synergy Pvt. Ltd offers Global TMS tools and custom reporting specific to your KPI's. This gives our customers total visibility of their shipments from another country, down the street to their domestic customers or DC's. He has provided numerous eye glasses to the sweepers and girls in need and has provided a platform to learn 141 sustainable skills by providing his assistance for the welfare of the people by improving their chances at getting jobs. In this way, he aims to improve the well-being of people by contributing towards society. He has completed a career internship in United First, working to assist the United Nations in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 by helping in the initiation and development in these causes.

Being a teenager, Mahakksh has the vision to leave a mark in society by contributing towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. With Globizz Synergy Pvt Ltd, he is constantly working towards the cause for the welfare of the society and contributing toward it. He aims for well-being of the society and its people. He is joining hands with more people to create a buzz with his work all around the world and creating awareness among people to contribute towards society. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

