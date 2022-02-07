Left Menu

L&T, Microsoft team up for cloud computing, infra services

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft for the development of cloud computing and infrastructure services for regulated sector customers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:32 IST
L&T, Microsoft team up for cloud computing, infra services
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft for the development of cloud computing and infrastructure services for regulated sector customers. "In line with emerging regulations, L&T and Microsoft will co-engage with a defined set of large customers in regulated sectors to develop architectures and roadmaps to modernise their traditional data centers to potentially hybrid models and advance their digital transformation goals," L&T said in a statement.

As per the MoU, the two companies have agreed to set up a joint governance group to define future platform designs, investments, and commercial/business models to service the regulated sectors' emerging technology requirements. Senior leadership teams of both the organisations will be engaged collectively on this as the association evolves, it said.

"India is at the cusp of enormous cloud adoption, as innovation, scale and agility become critical determinants for enterprises grow and compete globally. Our partnership with Microsoft aims to accelerate hybrid cloud transition for large customers in regulated sectors, while maintaining the highest benchmarks of compliance, security, and governance," said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD of Larsen & Toubro. "As enablers of India's digital transformation vision, our ambition is to support organizations in their journey to become digital natives and future-ready businesses," Subrahmanyan said in the statement.

As per the present norms, the MoU will focus on engaging customers in the Indian jurisdiction, with the potential to extend this partnership to other jurisdictions in the future, as agreed between the two companies. At an appropriate time, L&T and Microsoft will consider possible partnership structures to continue to collaborate for the performance of this MoU. Talking about the MoU, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, "Microsoft is excited to collaborate with L&T to support the public sector and the other regulated industries as they seek to accelerate digital services to benefit all parts of India. This partnership will enable development of a scalable cloud infrastructure model for these sectors to accelerate their digital innovation, in alignment with the data location and security needs of India." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022