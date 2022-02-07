Banks, miners lift UK's blue-chip index

Britain's main equity index rose on Monday, with banking stocks in the lead, as investors continued to bet on interest rate hikes from major economies while firmer commodity prices lifted mining shares. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% by 0814 GMT, with lender HSBC and global miners Anglo American and Rio Tinto providing the biggest boost.

A rally in oil and banking sectors helped the FTSE 100 index post a weekly gain on Friday, bucking weakness in European and U.S. peers, as oil prices surged to seven-year highs and the Bank of England raised interest rates last week to fight inflationary pressures. British homebuilders dipped 0.1% after data from Halifax showed house prices in January rose at their slowest monthly pace since last June.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser inched up 0.2% after Bloomberg News reported that the consumer goods giant was considering options for its infant nutrition business including a potential sale. The domestically focussed midcap index climbed 0.7% after ending last week with marginal gains.

