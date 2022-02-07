LAY SCIENCES Announces the Global Launch of ImmunIgY, the First Pre-Formed Oral Antibody That Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 and All Its Known Variants Including DELTA and OMICRON

ImmunIgY, has been developed by ReaGene Biosciences, Kyntox Bio and ProdigY, and is an antibody-containing beverage (ImmunIgY™) that can potentially prevent viral entry, regardless of vaccination or infection status. Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India Lay Sciences, Inc. announced today that its flagship product ImmunIgY, the first-in-class product that contains pre-formed (instant) antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2 virus. ImmunIgY is also effective against the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus. ImmunIgY when used as an “oral rinse and swallow” product is a useful addition in preventing the onset, transmission, and progression of the disease.

ImmunIgY – The “Instant Antibodies” in ImmunIgY is based on a futuristic IgY technology and established scientific principles which allows the antibodies to attach to the virus at the point of entry into the body and neutralizes it. The antibodies in ImmunIgY are derived from hyperimmunized chicken eggs and are safe for human consumption. It specifically targets the viral protein that binds to human cell receptors to gain entry to cells of the mouth and throat-a major access point for the virus. Formulated as an orange flavoured powder, ImmunIgY easily dissolves in drinking water and is used as a beverage following oral rinsing and swishing.

Passive immunity through preformed antibodies has the potential to provide immediate protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus variants. Preformed polyclonal antibodies in a single product that is safe, and which can broadly neutralize the binding of multiple viral variants to its human cell ACE2 receptors in oral and pharyngeal cavity may serve as a prophylactic measure to prevent onset of infection by current and future viral variants. ImmunIgY binds to SARS-CoV-2 viral variants and could offer an additional layer of protection unlike any other strategies currently employed, by neutralizing the virus in the oropharyngeal mucosa. ImmunIgY therefore, has the potential to prevent onset of infection for at least 3 hours following its use.

ImmunIgY may be used by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals by augmenting the virus-neutralizing responses in the mucosal compartments where the infection onsets. Additionally, ImmunIgY has the potential to reduce viral burden and thus reduce transmission in infected individuals.

Lay Sciences officially launched ImmunIgY through its worldwide distributor HealthAngels Pvt. Ltd. (UK), in Europe, Asia and Africa, and is expected to be launched in other territories worldwide over this quarter. ImmunIgY has received the European market (CE-Mark) approval by the European Union.

“ImmunIgY offers yet another line of defence against the onslaught of rapidly evolving SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. ImmunIgY is simple to use: the orange flavoured powder is readily soluble in water, and the premeasured ImmunIgY in a sachet is pasteurized and manufactured under rigorous GMP and ISO conditions and is CE marked,” said Satish Chandran, Chief Executive Officer of Lay Sciences. He further added that “This novel solution complements existing approaches by extending protection against Delta and Omicron strains. Our innovative approach of partnership amongst the three companies; Prodigy, ReaGene and Kyntox, through their proprietary technologies and skills have enabled us to rapidly bring ImmunIgY- a first-in class product to market.” The ImmunIgY Discovery Team led by Dr. Uday Saxena, Chief Product Ideator of ReaGene Biosciences, added, “There is a significant unmet need for new technologies designed specifically to reduce the burden of COVID-19 pandemic. The future success of COVID-19 pandemic management and improving outcomes is dependent on the development of innovative technologies as ImmunIgY. ImmunIgY’s role is a critical one, cementing the gaps and in being able to deliver neutralizing antibodies to vaccinated, infected and unvaccinated individuals, including children.” Dr. Abhay Chopada, a renowned Consultant Surgeon at NHS UK and a Strategic Advisor to Lay Sciences said, “ImmunIgY and its underpinnings of IgY technology opens a whole new exciting weapon in the fight against current pandemic and beyond.” Speaking at the launch of ImmunIgY, Dr. Subrahmanyam Vangala, Chief Executive Officer, ReaGene Biosciences said, “Launch of ImmunIgY marks a major milestone for management of the pandemic and the company.” Dr. Gopi Kadiyala, Chief Executive Officer of Kyntox Biotech India, and Subramanian Iyer, CSO of ProdIgY Biotech welcomed this introduction of ImmunIgY as an Over the Counter (OTC) product and described it as, “a unique proactive and safe solution in combating the pandemic.” About Lay Sciences Inc. Lay Sciences is a global leader in the development and commercialization of innovative, high value-added solutions to advance clinical performance, define standard of care and improve patient outcomes. Using its patented and proprietary technologies licensed from its partnering companies, ReaGene Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru, India, Prodigy Biotech, Inc. in the US and Kyntox Biotech India Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru, India, Lay Sciences is dedicated to developing and providing innovative products focused on treating and preventing diseases of the GI tract. The company’s flagship product, ImmunIgY, is the first-in-class antibody-based oral product developed to address the pivotal step in viral entry and infection.

