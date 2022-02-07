Hong Kong shares close flat as energy, financial gains counter losses in tech

Hong Kong shares finished unchanged on Monday, as gains in energy and financial stocks offset losses in tech giants. The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 24,579.55, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1%, to 8,589.53 points.

** Tech giants led the drop in the main sub-indexes, after stunningly strong U.S. jobs data added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index declined 0.9%, with Alibaba Group down 4.5% to become the biggest percentage decliner in the Hang Seng Index.

** The energy sector went up 3.2%, with CNOOC and PetroChina rising 4.2% and 3.3%, respectively, to lead gains in the Hang Seng on firm global oil prices. ** Hang Seng Finance Index added 0.6%, and China Construction Bank gained 1.7% to become the biggest point contributor supporting the Hang Seng benchmark.

** Activity in China's services sector in January expanded at the slowest pace in five months, as a surge in local COVID-19 cases and containment measures hit new business and consumer sentiment. ** China's National Development and Reform Commission said more efforts will be made to expand domestic demand, including unleashing the full potential of consumption and accelerating the construction of new infrastructure, state-backed China Daily reported http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202202/07/WS62005a79a310cdd39bc84f34.html.

** "Despite Beijing's call to front-load supportive measures at the start of this year, we believe GDP growth could slow further in Q1," said Nomura in a note. "We expect to see more real and more supportive measures only after the annual National People's Congress conference in early March."

