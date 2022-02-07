Left Menu

Hero Electric joins hands with ReadyAssist to train 20,000 mechanics

Hero Electric on Monday said it has tied up with ReadyAssist, a 24X7 roadside assistance company, for training and upskilling 20,000 mechanics for servicing electric two- wheelers.The company has undertaken the initiative under its Private Garage Owners PGO programme.The partnership will aid in identifying mechanics willing to upgrade their skill set and coaching them in the next two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:35 IST
Hero Electric on Monday said it has tied up with ReadyAssist, a 24X7 roadside assistance company, for training and upskilling 20,000 mechanics for servicing electric two- wheelers.

The company has undertaken the initiative under its Private Garage Owners (PGO) programme.

The partnership will aid in identifying mechanics willing to upgrade their skill set and coaching them in the next two years. The training programme will have two stages divided among beginners and experts.

Once the training is complete, both the partners will assess enrolled mechanics and give a Certificate of Merit to these mechanics.

“While we stay committed to bringing the best-in-class vehicles to our customers, it is also crucial to enable a strong network of proficient mechanics to serve our customers. The uniqueness of this training module lies in imparting general technical knowledge for servicing EVs and not limiting it to our EVs,” Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

Hero Electric has already trained 6,000 mechanics under the PGO initiative till now.

The partnership with ReadyAssist will accelerate the company’s objective of empowering people with competency, he added.

“This partnership with Hero Electric is closer to my heart, as it can help and enable thousands of mechanics to make incremental revenue by learning additional skills in the EV space,” ReadyAssist CEO & Founder Vimal Singh stated.

This will be a strong market enabler for the upcoming EV mechanics and also uplift the skills and competency of existing mechanics, he added.

