PRCAI Announces India’s First-Ever Accreditation Programme to Elevate Public Relations Profession in India

The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) today launched India's first Accreditation Programme in Indian Public Relations (AIPR) for public relations professionals – including young professionals and emerging leaders. In line with global practices, wherein PR accreditation is conferred to professionals who demonstrate the highest caliber in public relations, AIPR will not only establish a credible benchmark for individual competence but also help the industry to advance the profession, as it raises the standards of the practitioners.

1. For young professionals - AIPR will provide an understanding of the essential pillars of competence for a successful PR professional progression and stability.

2. For emerging leaders – AIPR will serve as a platform for stronger career growth, professional effectiveness, and a mark of recognition for outstanding professionals, that will make them a part of an exclusive community of proven performers.

Atul Sharma, President, PRCAI said, "Our industry is powered by talent, through this accreditation program we will not only bridge the competency gaps amongst our team members but also create new benchmarks, empowering our leadership to build a new breed of high performance, quality talent who is confident about their profession." Today, more than ever before, the Public Relations industry is steering through to manage and grow Organisations' reputations in the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) world, and Communications practices are increasingly looking for proficient consultants who bring the highest levels of competence, and new-age skills For PR Consultancies, AIPR will help create a world-class and skilled community, who partner with their clients as they get a seat on the table, whilst taking a lead in managing their reputation.

Over the course of the year, AIPR will be awarded at four levels based on the level of work experience of applicants across PR Consultancies.

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 1-5 years 5-10 years 10-15 years 15-25 years Starting February, registrations for Level 1 and 2 will kick-off. Applicants will undergo two rounds of rigorous evaluations, a month apart. The first round will happen on February 19, 2022, and comprise a test based on seven skills essential to be an outstanding PR consultant at their level. Top-performing applicants at this level will be shortlisted for the second round which will be conducted on March 19, 2022. In the second round, candidates will share a presentation to a distinguished top-PR leadership panel appointed by PRCAI on eight accreditation pillars that collectively determine and benchmark principles and competencies of PR professionals that drive the strategic value of a practitioner to organizational goals. Professionals who clear both rounds will be certified and announced on March 31, 2022.

Deeptie Sethi, CEO of PRCAI stated, "The PR industry is more than Rs. 2000 crores in India and contributes significantly to organizations' reputation management. Standardization of PR skills in our industry will help drive a level playing field for practitioners and competency mapping. As an association that has more than 50 world-class PR Consultancy as members, this will be a significant first step to provide a platform for recognition, respect, authority, and professional development for practicing individuals and thousands of those who aspire to be part of this progressive industry." Applications are open now for Levels 1 & 2 on first-cum-first basis and PR professionals can visit prcai.org/aipr/ to apply or know more. About PRCAI Founded in 2001, the Public Relations Consultants Association of India is the Indian PR industry's flagship trade association in public relations. Through its code of conduct, PRCAI promotes professional standards to create a more robust and prosperous PR industry in India and encourages its members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. PRCAI is also a member of the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. The PRCAI has a strong North, South, East, and West regional network which provides cohesive and uniform support to its members.

